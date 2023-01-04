When we settle in to watch sports, many of us do so to enjoy the game and not have to worry about the outside world for a few hours. Sometimes, though, the real world infiltrates into our escapist pastimes. That happened Monday night in the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

During the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught a pass and was tackled by Bills safety Damar Hamlin on what looked like a fairly routine football play. Hamlin popped back to his feet after the hit, but immediately fell back to the ground.

More from this section

Teachers get on-the-job training

Teachers get on-the-job training

A group of Glynn County teachers shared their experiences Tuesday about what they learned shadowing workers with some of the largest employers in the Golden Isles.