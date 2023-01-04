When we settle in to watch sports, many of us do so to enjoy the game and not have to worry about the outside world for a few hours. Sometimes, though, the real world infiltrates into our escapist pastimes. That happened Monday night in the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
During the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught a pass and was tackled by Bills safety Damar Hamlin on what looked like a fairly routine football play. Hamlin popped back to his feet after the hit, but immediately fell back to the ground.
This wasn’t a situation where a player gets up, realizes he’s hurt and gingerly lays back on the ground. Hamlin fell backwards on the ground without any attempt to control his fall, and lay there motionless. It was immediately evident that this wasn’t a regular football injury.
As the world would learn a few hours later, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. Medical personnel administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to restore Hamlin’s heartbeat on the field.
After nearly 20 minutes down on the field, he was taken via ambulance to a hospital in Cincinnati. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hamlin was still in critical condition.
This, unfortunately, is not the first time such a thing has happened on a playing field. At the Euro 2020 soccer tournament — held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest. Eriksen’s life was saved that day, and he eventually returned to the pitch months later.
We don’t know what the future holds yet for Hamlin. The world is praying that Hamlin survives his ordeal. Whether or not he is able to play again is not relevant at the moment.
We do hope, however, that people learn a few lessons from these tragic circumstances.
For starters, it is important to remember that even though athletes can do some jaw-dropping feats, they are still just human. They are vulnerable to the same issues that affect all of us.
It’s also important to remember that they are playing a game. Some fans forget that when they harass players either in person, or more commonly, on social media. The importance of the game’s outcome is minuscule compared to the life of the athletes.
Monday night’s events also showcase the importance of learning CPR. If you are involved or frequently around people involved in any kind of athletic endeavor, you should consider getting certified in CPR in case the unthinkable happens. Visit www.redcross.org for more information about becoming CPR certified.
We join the world in wishing Hamlin a speedy recovery, and we hope that athletes of all ages who are taking the court, floor or field stay safe in the future.