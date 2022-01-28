No matter the date, time or season, there is always some charlatans out there looking to pry money from the hard-working people who earned it.
In many ways, our advanced technology has only made it easier for scammers to try to swindle those who actually work for a living. Classic scams like phishing — where an email is designed to look authentic and trick you into giving away personal information such as passwords, social security numbers and credit card numbers — have been around since email became a popular form of communication.
Another way technology has affected scammers relates to the expectations we have for today’s society. There is so much a person can do just with a few taps on their phone. We can order just about any item under the sun and have it delivered right to our doors. We can pay bills in the blink of an eye. There are people that never have to fill out a check just because they can pay for everything online.
That is the mindset that scammers continue to prey upon with a myriad of schemes. Back in December, The News wrote about how con artists were calling people and impersonating a sheriff’s deputy supposedly named Maze and demanding payment over the phone for a fine related to not showing up for jury duty.
As it turns out there is no Glynn County Sheriff’s deputy with that name. It is also not how fines levied by the court would be settled. But in a world where we do everything at our fingertips, you can see how some would fall victim to such a scam. These swindlers also use intimidation tactics to bully their targets, and sometimes even take aim at a person’s family to leech funds out of someone.
Sadly, this scam has continued in the area to the point that it has attracted the attention of the U.S. Marshal’s Service. The Marshals sent out a release Wednesday asking for the public’s help to stop this kind of phone scam.
“Scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers and threatening to arrest members of the public for failing to appear in federal court,” the release stated. “In lieu of arrest, the fraudsters then offer to collect a fictitious fine through payment by gift card, phone application or other remote means.”
It’s the same scam we saw in December but with a new coat of paint. These crooks do a good job of trying to be legit by spoofing real phone numbers, invoking the actual names of law enforcement or judges and by using real addresses.
Awareness is the best way to combat these scams. Make sure the people in your life who may be vulnerable to such schemes know about them. And if you are contacted by one of these criminals, let law enforcement know about it by contacting the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov and the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.
The good people at our local law enforcement agencies will also help out if you report suspicious calls to them.
Law enforcement won’t be able to put these criminals behind bars without your help. Perhaps spending some time in prison will educate them to the value of money earned as opposed to money stolen.