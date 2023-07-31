There are still millions of Americans who believe in the value of an honest day’s work. Unfortunately, that value has been lost on some. While millions get up and go to work every day to earn a living, there are many scammers out there looking to grift people out of what they worked so hard to get.
Two scam warnings have been sent out by local government agencies the past two weeks. The Glynn County Commission sent out a warning about a potential scam going around social media. The post on Facebook was promoting a community event at Ballard Park and was seeking vendors to sell their wares at the event.
The only problem is no organization has contacted the Recreation and Parks Department about booking the park for the event. In a press release, the county said it had received several calls to its Glynn County Customer Service line asking about the event. One caller said there was no name and when people email the address, they were sent information to transfer money through Venmo and Zelle, but no names and no phone numbers.
Adding to the scam total going around the Isles, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office sent out a release Friday about a different trick going around that has become all too common.
Grifters continue to prey on people’s fear of them or their family going to jail. A common racket is trying to bilk money out of people by threatening them or a family member with jail time for not showing up to court.
The newest twist on this scam targets the family of people already in jail. According to the DA’s office, a woman recently got a letter that claimed to be from the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles’ “Intent Supervised Parole Reinstatement Program” that offered early release for $970. Such a program does not exist.
The letter didn’t hold up under close scrutiny. The parole board’s official seal was upside down, there were spelling and typographical errors and the “official” email address was an aol.com email address.
District Attorney Keith Higgins urged residents to pay attention when something sounds too good to be true. Close scrutiny usually shines a light on even the stealthiest of scams. Remember that no one in law enforcement is going to ask for a credit card number or ask for payment through means like Zelle and Venmo.
If you are contacted, make sure you let local law enforcement know so that these scammers can get a better appreciation for what an honest day’s work really is by sending some time behind bars.