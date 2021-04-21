Most people have no problem putting in a hard day’s work and being rewarded for their effort. It is, in many ways, what this country was founded on — a can-do attitude determined to get the job done no matter what.
Then there are others who want to leech off those who have done things the right way. They try to scheme their way into money by deceptive means, taking it from individuals through nefarious ways.
Scammers have been around forever, but their methods have evolved. Our technologically advanced times have made it even easier for these scoundrels to prey on their victims. Some have even used the pandemic to attempt to separate citizens from their money.
In early April, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and the state Department of Health sent out a statement to warn of scammers trying to take advantage of people seeking the COVID-19 vaccine. These scam artists sought payment for the promise of getting the vaccine, scheduling the vaccine or getting on the waiting list.
If you get a call from someone claiming they can get you on a list for the vaccine for a fee, it’s a scam. You can’t buy a vaccine online or through the mail, and legitimate vaccine distribution sites won’t call to ask for your social security number, bank account or credit card number. Those are also scams.
Of course, some scammers prefer to play the pre-pandemic hits. Glynn County police sent out a release in March advising citizens that someone has been impersonating a GCPD detective in an attempt to obtain personal information. The department reminded people that GCPD officers will never call unsolicited to ask for personal information. If you do receive a call from someone claiming to be an officer, call the department on its official line to see if someone can verify that an officer reached out to you.
The department also gave out a piece of advice that everyone should remember — under no circumstances should you give out personal information over the phone to someone you don’t know.
As an extra bit of advice, don’t click on any strange links sent via email, especially if it is unsolicited and from a person you don’t recognize. Email scammers are good at making their scams look official on the surface, but they often don’t measure up upon close scrutiny. It’s always good to check the email address the sender is using, as it usually won’t measure up to the real deal.
Scammers will always exist, as there will always be unscrupulous people trying to worm their way into other people’s money. But with some knowledge of their methods and a little bit of common sense, you will be able to protect what you have earned.