With all the nonstop advances in technology, one would think someone would be able to devise some piece of equipment that would do what federal biologists hope to achieve by requiring yachts, fishing vessels and large ships to hold to a low speed when in waters inhabited by the North Atlantic right whale.

The National Marine Fisheries Service, a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is proposing to amend its North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule. NOAA already requires large cargo vessels to ply through ocean currents and wind at a speed not to exceed 10 knots, about 11.5 mph. Under the amended version, vessels between 35 and 65 feet in length also would be required to adhere to the speed cap.

More from this section

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney Debbie Britt has become a trusted legal resource in the Golden Isles since moving her practice here in 2016. She combines her 32 years’ experience as a practicing Georgia attorney with her love of people and community to provide a caring experience for her Elder Law …