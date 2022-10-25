With all the nonstop advances in technology, one would think someone would be able to devise some piece of equipment that would do what federal biologists hope to achieve by requiring yachts, fishing vessels and large ships to hold to a low speed when in waters inhabited by the North Atlantic right whale.
The National Marine Fisheries Service, a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is proposing to amend its North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule. NOAA already requires large cargo vessels to ply through ocean currents and wind at a speed not to exceed 10 knots, about 11.5 mph. Under the amended version, vessels between 35 and 65 feet in length also would be required to adhere to the speed cap.
All would be required to comply with the rule for almost six consecutive months out of each year. Compliance off Georgia’s coast, calving grounds of the endangered right whale, would begin Nov. 1 and end April 15.
The NMFS regards the amendment as a means to protect the mammal. Estimates put its dwindling population at about 350. Mandating low speeds would reduce the risk of vessels running into the whales, those behind the rule maintain.
Sounds simple enough – that is, until the people in charge of the ports and those whose livelihoods depend on access to the sea begin translating the rules in terms of human lives and economic cost. In a recent letter to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch notes that voluntary steps are already being taken to lower the risk of ship-whale collisions and asks that the new rules exempt harbor pilot boats and ocean-going cargo ships in federal navigation channels.
The exemptions would not be for the sake of convenience. They would be for the sake of human safety. The speed of vessels, Lynch stressed, can depend on a number of conditions and influences, including weather and currents. NOAA could always check with the U.S. Coast Guard to determine how one relates to the other.
Lynch also points out in his letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo that billions of dollars in lost revenue and the loss of thousands of jobs would be other consequences of the amended rule. It also would add to ship delays and aggravate the nation’s supply chain issue. In other words, it would be tantamount to hitting the state’s economy in the gut.
Somewhere in the middle of this debate lies a better solution. Given the nation’s brilliant scientists, visionary technologists and savvy business minds, it ought to be within our grasp.