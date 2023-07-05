While perhaps anathema to some, the bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter in Congress in June to compel the U.S. Department of Commerce to use technology before speed limits to protect North Atlantic right whales makes perfect sense.

Rep. Carter’s way would help preserve the population of the endangered right whale without NOAA forcing vessels between 35 feet and 65 feet in length to cap their top speed at 11.5 mph. Just as importantly, it would prevent a massive loss of jobs and a major jolt to the economies of states along the nation’s Eastern Seaboard, including Georgia, the coastal Republican’s own state.

Tags

More from this section

Golden Isles celebrates the Fourth of July

Golden Isles celebrates the Fourth of July

The Golden Isles celebrated the Fourth of July on Tuesday with fireworks, a golf cart parade and the annual Sunshine Festival July 4th Race, hosted by the Golden Isles Track Club. In Brunswick, many enjoyed the annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Jekyll…

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Re-enactors at Fort King George State Historic Site on Saturday demonstrated what life may have been like at the English settlement that the British built in 1721 as their southernmost outpost.

Recommended for you