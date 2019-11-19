Imagine, if you can, what it must feel like to be homeless. You have nowhere to go, no place that is your own, and you feel like the rest of society looks down on you because of this. It is a life of solitude and loneliness.
The Golden Isles isn’t any different from the rest of the country. We have a homeless problem that we are all trying to deal with. We are lucky, though, that we have organizations like FaithWorks, the Salvation Army and others who are looking out for the less fortunate among us. One of those organizations has grown tremendously since it was founded three years ago.
Saved By Grace was started three years ago by the trio of Honey Sparre, Maria Gamble and Donna Howard. They started by driving around Glynn County in Howard’s car, which was filled with supplies like blankets, pillows, food and clothes. A lot has changed in three years.
The group added an office last year, and recently expanded into a larger space at 6543 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. The group has also expanded its service to Wayne and Camden counties. They’ve also updated their name to reflect their wider reach — Saved By Grace Southeast Georgia — with Howard and Gamble as the group’s two leaders.
The reach that Saved By Grace has had in its short existence is extraordinary. By focusing its efforts on the area’s homeless and those living in motels, Saved By Grace has helped hundreds of local individuals and families. The organization and its volunteers help those in need by finding housing, furnishing new homes, seeking jobs and keeping families fed and clothed.
It goes without saying that the volunteers who work for Saved By Grace are special people. They are caring and dedicated to helping the homeless that permeate the area. It is no small task, but they do so with a smile on their faces and sympathy in their eyes. They are not here to judge how these people wound up in their respective situations, they are just here to provide whatever support in whatever way they can.
To do so, though, they need the community’s support. Saved By Grace is currently asking for help with its Christmas gift drive, which benefits families living in motels. Collection boxes can be found around the community. Unwrapped toys and other gifts, like clothes, are needed for all ages up to 17 years old. Donations are accepted until Dec. 13 with nearly 100 children benefiting from the drive. Volunteers to sort and wrap gifts would also be helpful.
We encourage everyone who can to give a little back this holiday season and help out those who are less fortunate. Let’s help Saved By Grace continue to do the tremendous work they already do for our community.