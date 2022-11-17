We urge the state to remove the roadblock preventing it from offering an early voting day on Saturday in the December runoff election. It should always be able to allow Saturday voting when runoff elections become necessary to decide the outcome of a political contest.
At the same time, we laud the Glynn County Board of Elections for doing what it can to ensure that everyone registered to cast a ballot is able to vote early to avoid election day crowds.
As everyone by now knows, the political race between incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and football great Herschel Walker, a Republican, will be decided in the Dec. 6 runoff. The runoff became necessary when neither received more than 50% of the ballots cast in the general election. The Libertarian candidate siphoned off enough votes to keep that from happening.
Unfortunately, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office announced, no Saturday early voting date is possible in the runoff. Standing in the way is a 2016 statute that disallows early voting on Saturdays immediately before or after a holiday.
In view of the volume of voters who visit early polling places on Saturdays, an exception ought to be considered. The weekend is an excellent and convenient time for qualified voters to fulfill their obligation as good citizens.
Early voting is an enhancement to the democratic process of electing leaders. In Glynn County during the recent general election, for example, 20,721 cast ballots during early voting and 10,505 did so on Election Day. Mail-in ballots, an option in the runoff, numbered 2,104.
The U.S. Senate race is important to this state and to the nation in general. It will determine the number of seats held by the two main political parties. Numbers are especially important in these times, during this era of super-tight partisanship.
It also should be noted that Georgia is one of only two states that require a runoff when no candidate receives a simple majority of votes. Louisiana is the other state.
If Georgia plans to keep the majority rule — and there really has been no indication it intends to change — then it should restructure the law to always make sure there can be a Saturday early voting date.
Thanks to the local board of elections, voting early will be a bit more convenient in Brunswick and the Golden Isles. Early voting will begin the Monday after Thanksgiving and the county’s three early voting polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 2. Early voting polling places normally close at 5 p.m.
While it is not a perfect solution, the extra two hours will hopefully accommodate those who work.