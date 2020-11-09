In a year where there has been so much so much heartbreak and struggle, it’s important to celebrate those who have persevered through the bad times to accomplish their goals. We are thrilled to congratulate Glynn County Schools students for surpassing the national and state average on the SAT.
Data released last week from the Georgia Department of Education showed how the Class of 2020 performed despite the havoc the year wreaked on standardized testing procedures.
Glynn students had an average score of 1,058, 15 points higher than the state average and 28 points higher than the national average. Glynn students were also above the average in evident based reading and writing, and math.
Arguably the hardest hit area in terms of the disruption of our daily lives during the COVID-19 pandemic has been our educational system. Students, teachers, administrators and staff had to adjust on the fly when the pandemic shut down schools last March.
Students and teachers went from being in a controlled learning environment in the same classroom to virtual classrooms. Lesson plans had to be redone. New schedules had to be made. It was a trying time for all.
But as we have seen countless times, the school system’s dedicated teachers and staff made it work. They put their efforts into making sure students still got the chance to learn despite the unpleasant circumstances. School staff made sure that those students who rely on the schools for their meals weren’t forgotten. It was an incredible effort that is worthy of praise.
The students themselves also deserve a ton of credit. Such harrowing circumstances can throw off even the most level-headed of people. But the students handled the changes with aplomb and got through a tough year without letting their performance drop in the classroom.
We would also like to thank the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and guardians who supported them.
Things have gone back to something closer to normal for the current school year. Students are back in classrooms, though some are still learning virtually. Extracurricular activities such as band and sports are going again.
Protocols are in place to keep everyone as safe as possible during a pandemic as everyone continues to adjust to changing circumstances. The dedication shown by all involved is a worthy lesson for all of us to apply to our daily lives.