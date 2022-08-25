It is a sad day across Georgia. Sandra Deal, wife of former governor Nathan Deal, died Tuesday at the age of 80. She, like too many others, lost her life to breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer.
Sandra Deal was more than just the wife of a former governor. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. She was also a teacher and remained a staunch advocate for teachers and students during her time as the state’s first lady.
Part of her advocacy included reading to students, but she didn’t just hit the big cities. Sandra Deal read to students in every county and school district in the state while she was first lady. That included making stops in Glynn County.
The first lady made a stop in the Golden Isles on Oct. 30, 2018, to read to students. She didn’t just stop at one school that day. She went to six different elementary schools in the district. It would have been easy to just do one, but she went the extra mile to reach as many students as she could.
On that day, The News tagged along with Deal as she visited Oglethorpe Point Elementary School. She provided many lessons to the students, starting with one on democracy as she had the students vote on which book she should read that day.
Deal didn’t just read to the students. She made sure they understood the importance of reading and what we can learn from stories. Her ability to reach the first-graders at Oglethorpe Point was incredible as she kept the group’s attention with ease as they sat on the media center’s floor listening to her.
Deal spoke to them about when she was growing up. She didn’t have the chance to start school until the first grade. She noted that there was no pre-kindergarten or kindergarten, but she was still eager to start school.
Her efforts to read to students coincided with her advocacy for literacy. When she talked to The News that day about her literacy efforts, she spoke about how important it is for younger kids to read as much as they can.
“I hope it plants that seed that they can enjoy reading and see that there’s a purpose to it,” Deal said. “You can learn so much from books.”
There is no telling how many kids Deal influenced with her visits. She helped spread the importance of reading with a joy and attentiveness that would be hard for any kid to resist.
We are grateful for the work she did, and we mourn the loss of such a tremendous person with her family, friends and the rest of the state.