It is a sad day across Georgia. Sandra Deal, wife of former governor Nathan Deal, died Tuesday at the age of 80. She, like too many others, lost her life to breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer.

Sandra Deal was more than just the wife of a former governor. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. She was also a teacher and remained a staunch advocate for teachers and students during her time as the state’s first lady.

More from this section