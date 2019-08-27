Finding a solution to a stubborn problem can be a tricky proposition. Sometimes it takes a different approach, perhaps one that is unfamiliar to a lot of people, to reach the desired results.
That is what Jekyll Island is facing on the north end of its island. The stubborn problem is the island eroding away into the St. Simons Sound. The potential solution sounds like something from a beach-themed slasher movie than an environmental helper — a “sand motor.”
The problem area is the space between Driftwood Beach and the recently repaired rock revetment. That part of the beach is unused and not inviting for people or animals.
At the Georgia Environmental Conference on Friday, Applied Technology and Management engineer Heath Hansell suggested sending in the “sand motor” to the area. Hansell described the space as a derelict, historically lathered shoreline left over from the original revetment build after Hurricane Dora.
“We’re losing the battle,” Hansell said. “High erosion rates, we’re losing ecosystems and habitats. Infrastructure — there is a main, arterial road right behind here, and every year that road is getting closer to the waves.”
Making that area hospitable again could have a profound effect on the area. Hansell said along wight he recreation benefits, the project could help habitats and coastal storm protection.
This idea comes to us from the Netherlands. According to a 2017 NPR story, Jasper Fiselier, an environmental engineer with Royal HaskoningDHV, said the sand motor has the capabilities to create wider beaches, stimulate natural formation of dunes and help make larger dunes.
Jekyll has already undergone one drudging project this year. Jekyll Creek was part of one successful dredging project earlier this year to make the creek deeper.
Whether or not Jekyll decides the “sand motor” is an option worth using, it is important that they are looking at ways of aiding a distressed shoreline. With rising seas and hurricanes targeting our area, it’s worth examining if this machine can help provide some relief. Perhaps it can turn the inhabitable area into a new beach that not only helps the island fend off hurricanes, but replace some of sand lost to time.