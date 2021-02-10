If you needed a refresher of just how dangerous COVID-19 can be, the sad news that came out of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay this week should serve as a stark reminder of what we are all up against. Petty officer 2nd Class Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers died due to COVID-19 on Feb. 4.
On Jan. 18, Myers told his commanding officers he had been in close contact with a civilian who tested positive for the disease. Myers, 26, was quarantined, but his condition worsened and he was sent to the hospital at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Jan. 30 where he was diagnosed with the virus.
The next day he was transferred to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died a few days later.
Myers was an information systems technician aboard the submarine USS Tennessee and had been in the Navy since enlisting in December 2016. He was the 21st service member and fourth active-duty sailor to succumb to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
We send our condolences to Myers’ family, friends and the sailors who served with him. We know there are a lot of heavy hearts in the wake of a young life ending too soon, especially under these circumstances.
His death is a reminder that anyone can die from this disease. While COVID-19 has been mostly associated with deaths in elderly patients and people with underlying symptoms, it is not a disease that discriminates.
There is a false perception among some that all younger people can just shake off the virus without any ill effects. While most younger people get through a bout with COVID-19 with little or no permanent damage, others aren’t as fortunate.
The truth remains that this disease can kill anyone — young or old, healthy or sick. That’s why we all must take precautions until this pandemic is under control.
The good news is that we are continuing to distribute vaccines against this insidious disease. Hopefully everyone will be able to be vaccinated soon. There is a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel, but it may be a while before we reach it.
Until then, we encourage everyone to continue following the guidelines from local health officials to slow the spread of the virus. Let’s continue to wash our hands frequently, stay at least six feet apart from others, avoid crowds and wear masks so we can keep COVID-19 under control.