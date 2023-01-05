Those in the know say school safety will be one of the topics of conversation among state legislators when the Georgia General Assembly convenes next week in Atlanta. That should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with the great scare that petrified this and other communities at the end of November.
Brunswick High School was among a number of public schools across the state and nation where an active shooter was reported to be on campus. The report was made via a 911 call to law enforcement on Nov. 30.
As it turned out, the seemingly coordinated calls were, thank goodness, nothing more than someone’s idea of a sick joke. It was a hoax. There was no active shooter in any of the schools targeted in the frightening deception.
Nothing will make up for all the worry people went through when responding to the reports. Imagine showing up outside of the high school campus that day as a mom, dad or guardian of a student or the loved one of an educator and hearing that several students and teachers had been shot. All soon learned the report was false, but not until after suffering the cruelties of an insane rush of apprehension and fear.
Legislators may be unable to thwart the next hoax, but there are measures for which they could furnish funding that would strengthen the safety of our children and teachers in the classroom. The state has a surplus of revenue, so money should not be a problem. How better to spend extra cash than on the protection of children and dedicated teachers?
To get an up-close idea of where school safety can be improved and bolstered, Georgia lawmakers should meet with local school superintendents and school police leaders. If anyone knows where weaknesses exist, they do. More personnel and thorough training might top their lists.
It speaks poorly of the state of the nation today that the protection of students and teachers is even a topic of discussion when talking about education. But the influences that elevate it to issue status are another matter and should not be allowed to get in the way of enhanced safety measures.
Georgia legislators lack the ability to solve the nation’s ills, but they do have the power to put up a good defense against them around our schools.