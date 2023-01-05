Those in the know say school safety will be one of the topics of conversation among state legislators when the Georgia General Assembly convenes next week in Atlanta. That should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with the great scare that petrified this and other communities at the end of November.

Brunswick High School was among a number of public schools across the state and nation where an active shooter was reported to be on campus. The report was made via a 911 call to law enforcement on Nov. 30.

More from this section

Teachers get on-the-job training

Teachers get on-the-job training

A group of Glynn County teachers shared their experiences Tuesday about what they learned shadowing workers with some of the largest employers in the Golden Isles.