They’re dangerous, potentially combustible, ignite fires that smolder for weeks and a potential health threat to men, women and children with respiratory issues. But, by all means, keep storing mountains of wood pellets in the city of Brunswick’s populated south end.
That about sums up the fire marshal’s report on the May 2 wood pellet fire at the Georgia Ports Authority’s East River grounds and facilities, currently leased and under the management of Canadian company Logistec.
A number of problem areas in the storage of the chips raised by the state fire marshal are both alarming and disquieting. One is the reference to Logistec’s unsuccessful attempt to extinguish the fire until it finally realized the big guns of the Brunswick Fire Department would be needed. This revelation did not sit well with Fire Chief Randy Mobley, as indeed it shouldn’t have. He noted in a Wednesday story by News Reporter Larry Hobbs that it would have been better had the city fire department been notified of the situation sooner.
The fire marshal also listed conditions that must be met before wood pellets rejoin the piles of other materials stored at East River. They include specific instructions about the design of any new warehouse and the purchase of a special pump that will draw heavy volumes of water out of the East River in the event of another wood pellet fire.
What wasn’t adequately covered was consideration for city residents living in the south end, many of them elderly and many others who live in public housing there due to economic circumstances. Would storing the pellets on Colonel’s Island, for example, be more practical given the number of times they’ve caught fire at East River? It’s not just all cars and machinery on Colonel’s Island. The ports authority still maintains agricultural facilities there.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and the city commission ought to get more involved in this situation. The safety of thousands of residents, as well as Brunswick’s main commercial district, ought to be their No. 1 concern. If nothing else, they should have an honest and open conversation with their own fire chief.
There was a time in the 1980s when then-city fire chief Bill Stewart stood pretty much alone against the Georgia Ports Authority in demanding his department be made aware of what was being stored at East River at all times. Hopefully his battle wasn’t in vain decades later.
The News supports the Georgia Ports Authority and the jobs and economic benefits it provides. Topping that, of course, is our concern for the health and welfare of the individuals and families of this community, our friends and neighbors.