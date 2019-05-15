We spend a lot of time in this space touting the need for more industry in Brunswick and what needs to happen to attract it to our area. The equation for us is pretty simple, more business leads to more jobs, which leads to a better quality of life for more people in Glynn County.
One of the positives we often accentuate about the Golden Isles are the airports. Between the Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport and McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport, we have two high quality airports that can service a variety of needs.
That’s why we were pleased to hear that one of our area’s best assets is set to be improved. The Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport is preparing for a 2,000-foot runway extension. The project is being driven by the needs of surrounding businesses that support or depend on the airport.
A longer runway will allow larger aircraft to take off fully loaded. The project is already leading to some changes. Glynco Manning Aviation is preparing for the impact of the runway extension with a $3.5 million project that will include six structures and a new fuel field that will triple Manning’s capacity at the airport.
David Manning, one of the owners of Glynco Manning Aviation, said the more flights that will come with the longer runway made Manning’s expansion a necessity.
“That’s why we’re putting in a new fuel field,” Manning said. “They will be able to fly missions out of here.”
Manning will not just be adding a new fuel field. The plans also include building a new FBO terminal building, corporate hangar and T-hangars, while also renovating the two east hangars. As the fixed base operator for the airport, Manning provides fuel for Delta Airlines, Stambaugh Aviation, Gulfstream Aerospace, charter service support, aircraft maintenance, flight training and aircraft rentals.
There are plenty of other things to like about the project. For one, the runway extension will take place on land already owned by the airport as the east end of the runway is extended toward the marsh. The new pavement will stretch about halfway to the tree line to the east. As an added bonus, no trees will have to be cut down for the extension.
The cherry on top of the sundae is that the runway extension is part of a four-year plan and will be paid through a special fund designated by the federal government for improvements at airports.
We salute Robert Burr, the executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, the commission itself and everyone else involved who are working to make our airport the best it can be. Having a longer runway that can handle bigger aircraft to hold more products is a boon not only for the businesses at the airport, but could also provide a little extra incentive for any business looking to set up shop in the Golden Isles.
Burr said the Brunswick airport is an industrial one and the county’s growing business community is helping push the need for a long runway. We hope everyone else takes note and sees that now is the time to start doing business in Glynn County.