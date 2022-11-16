November is a month full of traditions for many people. Whether it is voting on Election Day, honoring those who have served on Veterans Day or having a feast with family and friends on Thanksgiving, the month is chock full of days where people usually have a plan to participate in tradition.
It doesn’t seem like there would be any room to add something to an already busy month, but that thought underestimates how many people in the Isles love golf. In 2010, the Golden Isles’ own Davis Love III brought a full-fledged PGA Tour event to the area with the McGladrey Classic. With several PGA Tour pros calling the Golden Isles home now, the event was a no-brainer for all involved.
The tournament has undergone some changes since its inception. Four of the first five were played in October as the McGladrey Classic with one taking place in November. In 2015, the tournament was renamed the RSM Classic after McGladrey changed its name and found its new permanent spot in the calendar. Now the event takes place the week before Thanksgiving.
In the 13 years since the Classic began, the tournament has become part of the Isles’ culture. The week is more than the four days of excellent golf that will be played at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside and Plantation courses. It has become a community event that supports several nonprofits.
Last year’s RSM Classic raised more than $5.5 million for children- and family-focused charities. That number increased the total raised for charitable efforts since the tournament began to more than $28 million.
Beyond charitable contributions, the RSM Classic has done a lot to raise the profile of the Golden Isles. For starters, the tournament is broadcast for all the world to see what a beautiful piece of the planet we have along the Georgia coast. People who watch get to see four days of pristine vistas and some will no doubt want to know more about the Isles.
The tournament also draws people from all around the world to watch it in person. Spectators from out of the state of Georgia and some even out of the U.S. flock to the Isles every year to see some world class golf at one of the nation’s premier clubs.
We are grateful to Davis Love III and his foundation for the work they do in the community and in putting together an event that has such a profound impact on our community. We are also thankful to the staff of the RSM Classic and Sea Island Golf Club who make the tournament possible.
We are glad to welcome the PGA Tour pros, their families, PGA Tour staff, journalists and spectators to the Golden Isles once again and hope that you feel right at home.