November is one of the best times of the year for sports and that includes the Golden Isles. Major League Baseball’s World Series usually runs into the first of the month. The rest of the month is chock full of football at all levels — high school playoffs, college football rivalry games, and the NFL schedule kicking into full gear.
But in 2010, a new event came to the area and became an immediate success. PGA Tour pro and Glynn Academy alum Davis Love III brought a new PGA Tour event to the Isles.
It was January 2010 when Love announced the then-named McGladrey Classic would tee off for the first time later that year in October. The event would be played at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside course, and it was an immediate hit.
The tournament has seen some changes throughout the years. It was renamed to the RSM Classic after McGladrey’s name changed as part of the sponsor company’s rebranding effort to bring all of its network under one name.
The tournament date would also move from its original October into November. It has settled into a great spot as the final full PGA Tour event before the end of the year. That makes it an attractive spot for some of the best players in the world to hit the competitive links one more time before the next full PGA Tour event in January.
One of the biggest changes is the tournament’s growth. The Classic attracts a wealth of well-known and amazing golfers. It helps that we already have a lot that live in the Golden Isles like two-time major winner Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Harris English, Hudson Swafford and others.
A lot of players also come out of respect to Love, who is rightfully one of the most beloved players on the PGA Tour. You can hear the reverence they have for him when they talk about the tournament.
Of course, the tournament itself has also done a lot to endear itself to players. Tournament staff and volunteers do a great job of creating an inviting environment for both players and fans.
The golf course is also always in immaculate shape, even when hurricanes and tropical storms blow in to the area in the months preceding the tournament. The RSM Classic is now played on two courses — Seaside and the adjacent Plantation. Sea Island’s staff does a tremendous job in upkeep on the courses, and both provide a fair challenge for the talented golfers depending on the weather. The wind whipping in off of St. Simons Sound can create some havoc on both courses.
The tournament has also been a boon for the Isles. It has created another popular part of the tourist season for the area, while tournament coverage serves as a four-day commercial for the Isles. The Classic has also raised millions for charitable efforts in the Isles and beyond.
We are thrilled to have such a prestigious event in our area. We welcome all the golfers, their families and fans to the Golden Isles and hope to see another exciting week of golf.