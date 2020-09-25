When you break down the things that make us afraid or anxious, the root cause of a lot of our anxieties comes down to a fear of the unknown.
Our brains are, for the most part, geared toward familiarity. Many of us have probably found ourselves completing a task without even thinking about it because we’ve done it so much. It is ingrained in your subconscious.
When something comes along to change how we do something, it is our nature to question why we need to change it in the first place. Even if this new line of thinking is more efficient and can do the job better, we can’t help but ask if it is really necessary.
These questions have been at the center of the debate around the county’s plan to install roundabouts on St. Simons Island. Some questioned the need for them while others have expressed concerns drivers would be confused about how to navigate one.
Since the opening of a new roundabout at the intersection of Demere Road and East Beach Causeway earlier this week, though, there hasn’t been much to complain about. Traffic is flowing through the new intersection problem free.
The work to get the roundabout completed did lead to a closure of the intersection.
That was inconvenient to many but also necessary in the end to get the project done as quickly as possible. After a rough first day, traffic adjusted to the temporary inconvenience.
The newest roundabout adds up to five total on St. Simons Island, with a sixth one on the way at the intersection of Frederica Road and Kings Way. Ask anyone who has been stuck at that light for a long time, and they will tell you something needs to be done. A roundabout, like for the intersection of Frederica Road and Demere Road, will help alleviate the problem.
A roundabout may even be the answer to one of the island’s most problematic traffic issues — the morning rush. The way the island’s current gateway was designed gives no help to those trying to exit onto the F.J. Torras Causeway to leave the island, causing traffic to back up on Kings Way as those trying to exit the island wait for a gap in the traffic. It also isn’t much better for those coming onto the island.
While roundabouts may be an uncommon occurrence in our country, they are nothing to fear. It may seem intimidating at first, but if you follow the rules of the road, they are just as easy to navigate as a stop sign or a red light.
So far, they have served their purpose in helping improve the flow of traffic on St. Simons Island. It’s worth investigating if a roundabout is the permanent solution to the island’s gateway problems.