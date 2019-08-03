Traffic on St. Simons Island has been a hot-button issue for a long time. The issue was exacerbated in the last year or so by the road work being done around the island. Hopefully, the road work that was done will pay off in the long run.
There is more work coming to the island, though. On Thursday, the county commission approved plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and East Beach Causeway. The commission voted 6-1 to award the $1 million project to a Jesup-based company called Curb and Gutter Professionals. Bob Coleman was the lone dissenting vote. The project is being funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenues.
The county made the right decision in approving the project. We are excited to see more roundabouts coming to the island. Along with the one at East Beach and Ocean, another is planned for Demere Road and East Beach.
The roundabout located at the intersection of Demere and Frederica has proven how valuable roundabouts can be on St. Simons Island. The concepts allow traffic to flow more naturally and more efficiently than a red light or stop sign.
We know there are some that do not like the idea of roundabouts. Criticism was prevalent when the Demere and Frederica roundabout was first constructed. Now, traffic flows through the heart of St. Simons with few issues, most of which could be mitigated further if everyone followed the rules of the roundabout.
While we are excited for the two new roundabouts already in the works, we believe the island could use more roundabouts to further alleviate traffic problems. The intersection of Frederica and Sea Island Road could benefit from this treatment and hopefully solve issues when gets bottlenecked in that area.
We have also seen the proposal from Bob Torras about improving the island’s gateway by using roundabouts. Torras is an experienced and talented engineer, and his father built the first causeway connecting Brunswick and St. Simons. This is a proposal that deserves some attention as it may help solve the daily traffic crisis in the mornings and evenings when traffic is at its worst coming on and off the island.
Roundabouts may seem alien at first because drivers are not that familiar with them. But once you learn how it works, it is no scarier than a normal intersection. Let’s not be afraid of change, especially if that change improves traffic flow on the island.