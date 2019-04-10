One of our favorite things is when we get to shine a light on the people who are making positive change in Brunswick. It’s a blessing to be able to tell these stories in a world where positivity can sometimes be hard to spot in the midst of so much negativity.
Two of Brunswick’s finest representatives are twins Jabari and Shakir Robinson. Both have followed similar paths throughout their lives. Both were good students and even better citizens while at Brunswick High. They also shined on the gridiron during their time at BHS.
After high school, both went on to college, with Shakir playing at the Naval Academy. Jabari started at Albany State before transferring to Culver-Stockton College in Missouri so he could also play football.
Unfortunately, tragedy came into their lives during this time. Their older brother, Tahj, was killed in a motorcycle accident off the Spur and Canal Road. To honor his brother’s giving spirit, Jabari followed the example of his other brother.
Shakir set up a scholarship a few years prior, so Jabari followed that format to set one up in honor of his brother. It’s a fitting tribute for a brother Jabari describes as “always helping people.”
Jabari worked with BHS guidance counselors to develop a simple application process for seniors to submit in the spring. The deadline for this year’s applications is Friday.
“The application is very simple,” Jabari said. “It’s just a little personal information, extracurricular activities, GPA, that sort of thing. They also have to write an essay about a time that they faced adversity and what they learned from it, since that’s what I had to do when my brother died. I felt like that was a good topic. I’ve been really fortunate that people have donated the money to it every year ... And every year it’s a little more.”
We know it’s not easy to lose a member of your family, but we applaud how Jabari has used a tragedy to give back to the community. Both Jabari and Shakir are shining examples of what can be done when you work hard to achieve your dreams.
They also haven’t forgotten about where they came from, giving back to help the community that has given so much to them too. We hope that other Isles students will learn from their examples. You can’t get much better than the Robinson twins for role models.