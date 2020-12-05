So Atlanta is having a bit of a crime problem? Shouldn’t surprise anyone, least not the city’s top government officials or the residents of Georgia’s largest municipality. They can expect as much after electing a liberal mayor who feels compelled to interfere with the forces of law and order.
For a criminal, it’s like being closely trailed by an overprotective big brother.
Homicides are up in Atlanta. As of Monday, police had responded to 136 killings. Several of the gun deaths occurred in proximity of the popular Lenox Square in Buckhead.
All of this comes during a time when the city is struggling with a sudden upsurge in street car racing. Police say the culprits are mostly young people. Apparently these spontaneous drag racers possess little to no regard for the their own lives and safety or the lives and safety of anyone else who might be in their path.
If that isn’t bad enough, police in Atlanta are being summoned to teen mob fighting. One broke out recently at Lenox Mall; the second one erupted at Atlantic Station. Police told city officials the Atlantic Station incident began on social media.
The mob battles involved more than just rough pushing and shoving. A city council member witnessed one boy who was brutally pummeled and knocked to the ground, where another participant with questionable conscience in the melee stomped his head more than once.
It is a certainty that these outbreaks of violence owe their existence to more than just a liberal mayor who is quick to interfere with law enforcement when it suits her. In fact, it’s the kind of savage wildness seen in the entertainment favored today by the younger set.
But it doesn’t help matters when elected leaders second guess the officers who are on the street every day and exert pressure to terminate their employment in the name of public perception and political expediency.
Those who challenge law and order or induce actions that are a threat to public safety must be made to understand that society opposes criminal behavior, regardless of the catalyst, and will not tolerate it. This is the message the mayor of Atlanta should be emitting. Anything less than that will only invite more rabid disorder.