The superintendent of Glynn County’s schools is right about one thing. This coastal community’s public school system is not the only one in Georgia dealing with student conduct issues.
On the other hand, Scott Spence is surely mindful of, it is the only public school system that immediately concerns parents in this community and the only one the elected men and women on the Glynn County Board of Education have any say or control over. Voters in Brunswick and the Golden Isles also have a say, though indirectly through their representatives on the board.
Everyone should be up on their heels. The number of incidents requiring disciplinary action continues to rise, and this year may be the worst ever. From August to Sept. 30, some 1,412 students were disciplined. That’s up from 2019, when the school system disciplined 1,272 students, also a high number, over the same stretch of time.
Violations reported by school officials during Thursday’s board work session included fighting, bullying, drug use and theft. Adding to the number of incidents were student incivility and dress code violations.
One of the tools school administrators say will be useful going forward is a systemwide prescreening of students. This will indicate behavioral issues that can be dealt with early.
Some schools are reacting to the elevation of disciplinary issues already simply by changing how students move from class to class. The goal is to reduce incidents between students by reducing the opportunity for interaction.
What is planned and what is already implemented sound fine as long as they work and as long as they prevent comparing the corridors of Glynn’s schools to the troubled streets of Chicago. Parents want to feel confident that they are sending their children to a safe learning environment.
Of course, in these nobody-is-at-fault times, building a ladder to the moon might be less difficult than trying to convince a stubborn minor to behave in school. A more stringent approach might be necessary.
Just this past week, a high school resource officer in Cook County breaking up a fight between two students had a heart attack and died. And in Jefferson County, deputies were summoned to the high school to help stop a fight among a large group of students. Twenty-one students were taken into police custody. One was transported to the hospital with injuries.
It is a sorry state of affairs when the school system has to play the role of parents and attempt to curb bad behavior.