With the emergence of violent rioting in Georgia’s capital city, it should come as no surprise to anyone that the state House of Representatives is making an effort to discourage it. Law-abiding citizens can only hope now that the Senate follows suit.
Last week, the Republican majority passed House Bill 505 by a vote of 98-73. The legislation recognizes the seriousness of violent protests by raising its status on the penalty scale. Currently only a misdemeanor, rioting that includes acts of destruction and violence would be prosecuted as a felony if the upper chamber supports the change.
The trigger was likely the recent wave of turbulent protests occurring over the construction of a proposed Police Training Center in Atlanta. To date, a protester has been killed, a state trooper shot and expensive equipment torched.
Designating it a felony might come as a shock to a large segment of the population. Many may have already thought that burning public or private property and deliberately hurting people just to press an issue, to put an exclamation point on a protest, ranked right up there with all the other felonies.
It didn’t, but it will if the state Senate sees violence, inflicting pain or worse on others, for what it is: a serious crime.
How anyone could defend setting homes and businesses on fire and physically harming people as only a misdemeanor is indeed baffling. Weak laws are an open invitation to hoodlums. They thrive on them, and apparently with a large degree of success in sister states on the West Coast.
It has been written here many times before that the protection of citizens is among the top responsibilities of government. Their failure to do their jobs seldom ends well. Situations where citizens feel it’s necessary to defend themselves also seldom ends well.
Opponents of this measure hid behind the “broad brush” theory. They claimed all protests, including peaceful ones, would be lumped under the same heading.
If they do not know the difference between holding a sign and throwing a molotov cocktail or between chanting slogans at people and firing bullets at them, then they do not belong in the state legislature.