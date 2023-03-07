With the emergence of violent rioting in Georgia’s capital city, it should come as no surprise to anyone that the state House of Representatives is making an effort to discourage it. Law-abiding citizens can only hope now that the Senate follows suit.

Last week, the Republican majority passed House Bill 505 by a vote of 98-73. The legislation recognizes the seriousness of violent protests by raising its status on the penalty scale. Currently only a misdemeanor, rioting that includes acts of destruction and violence would be prosecuted as a felony if the upper chamber supports the change.

More from this section

Historic landmark gets spruced up

Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.