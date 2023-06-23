A new state joint legislative panel met for the first time last week. The Joint Tax Review Panel’s goal is to review all of the state’s income tax credits and sales tax exemptions to make sure they are actually benefiting Georgia taxpayers.

Having a panel review such incentives is certainly a worthy endeavor. If an incentive isn’t driving enough business to the state to be beneficial to the taxpayers, then it needs to be tweaked or removed entirely.

