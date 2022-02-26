Parents who buy their children BB or pellet guns should make sure they know how to properly handle air guns and just how dangerous they can be if used improperly. It ought to be stressed that they can do more than “put your eye out,” as the fictional character Ralphie was often warned in “A Christmas Story.”
They can kill, and they have when in the control of someone unfamiliar or reckless with their power.
As recently as Thursday, authorities arrested a 17-year-old boy in Milledgeville on a felony warrant for involuntary manslaughter. He is accused of shooting a 10-year-old with a pellet rifle. Sadly the victim died at the hospital.
There are numerous stories just like this across the land. A projectile powered by compressed air, even something as small as a BB, can kill.
According to one study by the Centers for Disease Control, 30,000 persons are injured by BB guns and pellet guns, the more powerful of the two, annually. Eighty-one percent of those treated for these injuries are 19 or younger.
The CDC gives examples to illustrate the types of injuries air guns can cause, injuries inflicted accidentally or deliberately. They include a boy, 9, who was hit with BB beneath an eyelid after stepping out from behind a board targeted by other shooters. In another incident, a boy, 16, suffered a severe, self-inflicted midbrain injury when the combination BB/pellet gun projectile went through the roof of his mouth. A girl who was 9 sustained an injury to the back of her right ankle when four boys in a passing car and with nothing better to do fired a pellet gun at her while she was walking on a sidewalk.
Then there are the deaths like the recent one in Georgia and the 9-year-old killed with a pellet gun fired by his 8-year-old brother in Greenville in 2018. Or the 15-year-old killed in 2015 in Nevada when a friend accidentally shot him in the chest with a BB gun, or the 8-year-old Indiana girl who died in 2018 after being shot in the eye.
The Boy Scouts of America is one organization that takes air gun safety seriously. On its firing ranges during summer camps, it teaches scouts to give the weapons the same respect they would a high-powered rifle or pistol.
Make sure a child is responsible enough to learn and follow the rules of safety. You might save someone’s life, even your own.