In the first quarter of the 21st century, people should not be dying in their homes from heat stroke. Not in this country anyway, not given all its technological advances, its social awareness and bushels of private and government social welfare agencies. There is plenty of help and funds out there for those who truly need it.
Yet heat is what is suspected of killing an elderly couple this week in Statesboro, home of Georgia Southern University. The coroner of Bulloch County said a couple in their 80s died of heat stroke in their mobile home when temperatures outside soared into the 90s.
It appears to officials doing an after-the-fact welfare check on the couple upon someone’s request, that the mobile home they resided in lacked air-conditioning. Consequently, temperatures inside the metal box equaled or exceeded the 95-degree high mark of the day outside.
Box fans found running inside furnished nil relief. They did little good but move hot air around. A story by The Associated Press on the discovery of the deceased husband and wife, who were said to have health problems, included this comment: “It felt like 110 degrees (inside the residence).”
It is difficult to even imagine this happening in 2022. This is the age of telephones, cellphones, internet and automobiles. It’s also the age of more state and federal welfare agencies with the purpose of preventing just such tragedies than there are birds in a park. Include in this the almost limitless funds available through Washington to assist the living. Add public agencies like the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross and countless others receiving millions of dollars in donations, and one has to wonder why two individuals succumbed to the outside elements in the shelter of their own home.
We are a nation of communities. Moreover, we are a nation where millions attend a church, a temple, a mosque or other place of worship of the religion of one’s choice once a week or more. Surely as congregations, passersby, neighbors, there is enough awareness in a community to spot potential need and trouble. There is if only fellow Americans took the time to look.
In Brunswick, energy assistance funds are usually provided by agencies like the Coastal Area Planning and Action Authority. If other help is needed, reach out. Reach out to a religious group, an organization that exists to serve the elderly or people in general and to any charitable agency that might be able to fulfill a critical need or provide guidance.
As human beings with so many resources at our fingertips, we can do better. We must.