In the first quarter of the 21st century, people should not be dying in their homes from heat stroke. Not in this country anyway, not given all its technological advances, its social awareness and bushels of private and government social welfare agencies. There is plenty of help and funds out there for those who truly need it.

Yet heat is what is suspected of killing an elderly couple this week in Statesboro, home of Georgia Southern University. The coroner of Bulloch County said a couple in their 80s died of heat stroke in their mobile home when temperatures outside soared into the 90s.

