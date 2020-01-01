Making resolutions is as much of a staple of ringing in the new year as the ball dropping in Times Square in New York City. While we can make changes and promises to our lives at any given point in a year, it is only human to look back at the previous year, see where your failings were and resolve to do better the following year.
Of course, it doesn’t always work out like that. Resolutions can be tough to keep, usually because the change that is being made is tough to keep up with. Not everyone will succeed if they suddenly resolve to quit smoking or get in better shape. You have to find a way that works best for you to reach your goals, and it may take a couple of tries before you find the right balance.
With that in mind, we have a couple of resolutions we would like to see the county and city governments embrace in 2020. While we know there may not be immediate solutions to the problems, we do hope there is a concerted effort to improve them.
From the county, we hope they resolve to offer more details about how the county police department is addressing the issues exposed in the GBNET scandal — which saw the dissolution of the county and city police’s joint narcotics squad after several problems were discovered with the way the unit conducted itself. The most egregious offense was a former officer with the unit being personally involved with confidential informants.
The fallout from the scandal led to a grand jury presentment that called for a public vote on whether or not to consolidate the county police and the sheriff’s office. While the county has defended itself by saying changes have been made, there has not been any details as to what has changed.
The county should hold a town hall or forum to let citizens voice their questions regarding the scandal and explain the steps they are taking to make sure that it doesn’t happen again. It would go a long way to rebuilding trust in the community.
We would also like to see the county resolve to be more proactive when it comes to more bike trails in the area. While city officials have been “enthusiastic” about helping complete the East Coast Greenway, the South Carolina and Georgia coordinator for the East Coast Greenway Alliance Brent Buice told The News in early December that the county has been less helpful. Having more trails in the area, particularly along some of our pristine vistas, would be a great addition to our area.
Of the issues the city faces, tops on our list remains the Oglethorpe Conference Center debacle. While we still don’t believe the city needs a conference center downtown and that valuable piece of land could serve a more useful purpose such as more housing, the city is moving closer toward making the center a reality.
If a center is destined to be built, we hope the city resolves to make the center a reasonable size that will help alleviate construction costs. We don’t need a giant monstrosity that can’t make back the money spent to build it.
Our other resolution for the city also revolves around downtown. While there is a revitalization going on in the area, parking will become a problem as more people flock to the area. We hope the city is examining ways to improve parking around the city.
These are just a few issues that the city and county governments will deal with in 2020. Hopefully, these topics won’t continue to be problems going into 2021.