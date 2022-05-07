Heads up, Glynn County. A revision of county zoning and development ordinances is about to take root and grow in the Golden Isles. Anyone who has invested in a home, property or business in this coastal community might want to know what changes the revision will entail while it goes through the process of becoming the law of the land.
The revamped regulations touch everything from zoning to setback requirements to building height. Variances, signs, stormwater management, buffers and districts, to name a few, are all covered. New requirements for developers are in the 180-page document as well.
A specially appointed review committee will comb through the proposed updated ordinance and question or change parts members might deem too much or too little before they are passed to the Islands Planning Commission and the Mainland Planning Commission for their perusal. The review committee includes three members from each of the two planning commissions, the members of which are appointed by county commissioners.
The Glynn County Commission will have the final say, of course. Commissioners can accept, reject or change the revision.
Anyone who has resided in Brunswick and the Golden Isles for any length of time is familiar with the frequent knock-down, drag-out fights that occur between residents and investors seeking commercial zoning of agricultural or residential property. Some of these battles occasionally end up in court, where a single judge is asked to decide what two panels of citizens — planning commissioners and county commissioners — thought would be OK to thrust upon the protesting neighbors of a proposed rezoning or project.
What is good for the tax digest is not always digestible to individuals and families who live or work near what they consider an objectionable plan. Their opposition can be based on preserving property value or avoiding a potential safety issue.
Residential and commercial get along just fine as long as there is some distance between the two. It is when someone tries to bring them together that the two will often clash.
Mark 4 p.m. Monday on your calendar. That is when the review committee appointed will meet in the Harold Pate Building in Room No. 224.