Sometimes it’s hard to believe that government entities want to make our lives easier. The amount of red tape and bureaucracy you have to go through sometimes has a way of leaving a negative impression.
That’s why we are pleased to see that the renovations Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman has overseen in his office are geared around making life easier not only for the people that visit the office, but also the workers.
The final phase of the renovations are currently underway, and Chapman estimated the construction will be complete by August. He previously told The News that the renovation plans include major structural changes to the office. The renovations include repurposing existing offices and purchasing new equipment to improve the efficiency in the office.
Nobody particularly likes standing in lines, whether it’s at the tax commissioner’s office or an amusement park. Chapman himself told The News on Wednesday that his “number one thing was I didn’t like seeing people have to stand up.”
Along with the fact that nobody really likes standing in line, the futile exercise can also be physically difficult for some people. A long line of people waiting also adds pressure to the clerks at the office to work more quickly, which can lead to more mistakes.
To solve the issue, Chapman has implemented a ticket system. Instead of waiting in line, taxpayers can take a number and wait in a sitting area. That not only keeps customers more comfortable, it also reduces the pressure on the clerks.
Chapman’s office is also putting an emphasis on what customers need to bring with them to try to reduce the amount of trips that have to be made to the office.
The renovations also include quality of life adjustments for the workers like adding a break room and moving restrooms closer to where employees work. Along with making life easier for the workers, it also decreases the time employees spend away from their desks.
While the final phase of renovations may require some patience from customers with things shuffled around, we think the temporary pain will be well worth the rate in the long run. The changes to the tax commissioner’s office are the type of projects that benefit everyone involved. On top of that, the project could come in under its $300,000 budget.
Improved efficiency and coming in under budget seem like a rare combination for a government project, but that is exactly what it looks like Chapman has done with the renovations. We salute his efforts, the workers at the office who have adjusted to the changes while the office undergoes renovations, and the citizens who have been patient throughout the process.
No one really likes having to pay taxes. Making the process as painless as a possible is a laudable goal.