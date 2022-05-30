Today is Memorial Day — a sacred holiday where we honor the men and women who have bravely given their lives for defending our freedom. It is a cherished day that should serve as a reminder that being able to live in the land of the free has required some to make the ultimate sacrifice to keep that dream alive.
Memorial Day has its origins in the years after the Civil War and was originally referred to as Decoration Day, which was celebrated on May 30. It gradually became known as Memorial Day, but it still took nearly 100 years for it to become the Memorial Day we know of today to officially take its place on the last Monday of May. As it so happens this year, the last Monday is May 30.
While the history of how Memorial Day came to be is interesting, the important part of the day is remembering those who have laid down their lives in service to our country. Many people think of Memorial Day, and their minds may go to the beach or backyard cookouts. We can’t blame people who think of Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, but it is important to take some time today to remember the reason for the holiday.
We are able to gather together with friends and family today because of the brave men and women who have fought and defended our freedom from before there was even an official United States of America to those on the frontlines today. Our freedom has been paid for with the blood of thousands of patriots who took battlefields home and abroad to preserve our way of life.
If you are looking for a way to remember the fallen, there are a few events happening in the Isles that are worth your time. The Veterans Council of the Golden Isles will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. today at the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Brunswick. Even if you aren’t able to make it to the ceremony, the park is a great place to visit on Memorial Day and reflect on the Golden Isles residents who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
In the late afternoon, the annual Taps at Twilight ceremony will take place at the St. Simons Island Casino. The annual event is a somber one, featuring the playing of Taps as the sun starts to set on the horizon.
If you can’t make it to either event, we urge you to take a few minutes to say a prayer for those who died fighting for our freedom. We wouldn’t live in the greatest country in the world without their sacrifices.