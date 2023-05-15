Sunday was one of the biggest holidays of the year. Mother’s Day has become a day where we show appreciation for the women who brought us into the world and continue to help guide us through it.
The modern version of the holiday traces its roots back to the early 1900s. It was conceived by Anna Jarvis as a way to honor the sacrifices made by mothers for their children. Jarvis’s idea came after the death of her mother, who had worked to form clubs to help teach local women how to care for their children in West Virginia. By 1914, it became an official holiday in America.
Mothers have always been the linchpin of families. For a time, it was mothers who handled everything in the house while fathers were the breadwinners.
That has changed for the most part in our modern society. Mothers today have careers and provide economic support for their families, just like fathers. They do that while also doing the other things we expect mothers to do, such as cook, clean and take care of the children. Thankfully, fathers have also gotten better at the cooking, cleaning and taking care of children part to help out around the house.
In some households though, mothers are the only parent. The U.S. Census Bureau in its latest data estimated that there are 10.6 million single-parent households in the country with an overwhelming amount of those households — 7.9 million — led by mothers.
There are also women who serve as a mother figure in the lives of many. It may be a family member, a stepmother or someone else who fills that motherly role for some. All of them deserve praise for helping where they can.
It is estimated that $36 billion will be spent this Mother’s Day. While it is admirable that people want to show their appreciation that way, don’t let it be the end all of how you show your appreciation. Spending the day with your mom or calling her if she lives too far away to visit, means just as much to moms as a lavish gift does.
And you can do that on any day of the year. Make sure your mother, or the mother figure in your life, knows that you appreciate everything they’ve done for you the other 364 days too.