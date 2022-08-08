Summer is almost at an end, at least for a significant portion of the population. While meteorological summer doesn’t end until Sept. 22 and Labor Day weekend marks the “unofficial” end in the minds of many, the start of the school year is the first domino to signal summer’s end.

The start of the school year means thousands of kids and teens congregating together again and with the recent COVID-19 transmission rates in Glynn and surrounding counties, that is a concern for the Coastal Health District.

