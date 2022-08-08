Summer is almost at an end, at least for a significant portion of the population. While meteorological summer doesn’t end until Sept. 22 and Labor Day weekend marks the “unofficial” end in the minds of many, the start of the school year is the first domino to signal summer’s end.
The start of the school year means thousands of kids and teens congregating together again and with the recent COVID-19 transmission rates in Glynn and surrounding counties, that is a concern for the Coastal Health District.
The latest numbers show that the latest COVID-19 variant is still an issue in Glynn County. The number of new cases accounted for in the past week, which ended on Wednesday, was 252 — 27 more than the previous week. Those results are likely lower than the actual number of cases as home test results are not included in the numbers.
Hospitalizations also continued to rise at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where they had 24 COVID-19 patients this week as opposed to 16 the previous week.
The good news is that the current rise in transmission rates going on across the eight-county district, and the state as a whole, have not been as severe as previous surges. School starting, however, could keep transmission rates high for some time, according to Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District.
The start of the school year makes it especially important that we remain vigilant in our fight against this insidious disease. It is on all of us to help keep these transmission rates down by doing some common-sense things to help stop the spread.
First and foremost, stay at home if you think you are sick. If you are dealing with symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, fever for a day or two, headache, sinus congestion and a persistent productive cough, get tested to see if you have COVID-19. If you do test positive, quarantine yourself until the virus has run its course.
The health district also urges residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including wearing a mask if you are in an area with a high community COVID level, and staying up-to-date on COVID vaccinations and boosters.
We are more than two years into this pandemic, and it is important to remember that COVID-19 has not gone away. But we also know how the virus spreads and how we can limit it. If we follow the guidelines, this school year will hopefully go off without any major COVID issues.