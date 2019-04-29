Cancer has impacted the lives of all of us in some fashion, either directly or indirectly. Some people know what it is like to be diagnosed with this insidious disease while all of us knows someone who has had to fight it.
Despite the numerous ways cancer can ruin lives, those diagnosed and their loved ones still choose to not let the disease win. They combat darkness with hope. That is why events like Relay for Life have such a profound and emotional effect on people.
On Friday, Relay for Life took place for the 25th time in Glynn County. Reaching such a milestone is worth a celebration of its own.
Teams raise thousands of dollars for Relay for Life through a variety of methods, with all the funds going to fight back against a disease that has taken so much from so many people. While the event is a fundraiser, it is also so much more.
Relay for Life is also a remembrance for those who are no longer here because of the disease, and a celebration for those who survived their bout against cancer.
Luminary bags circled the track at Golden Isles Church of God, where this year’s Relay took place. Tents were set up around the track for the fundraising teams and event’s sponsors.
The relay kicked off with cancer survivors and caregivers taking the first lap as others in attendance cheered them on.
We are thankful for the work put in by the fundraising teams, event sponsors and organizers who help not only raise thousands of dollars to help the fight against cancer, but also provide hope for families in a difficult time.
We pray that the survivors never have to deal with the disease again. We pray that those battling the disease right now win their fight. We pray for the people who have lost loved ones.
If you are suffering because of this disease, just know that you are not alone. As Relay for Life shows, Glynn County won’t bow down to cancer.