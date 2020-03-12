New ordinances and rules should always be based on absolute necessity.
They should never ever hinge simply on one’s like or dislike of orders or regulations. Communities are choking on what’s on the books now without additional federal, state or local mandates, thank you.
If an ordinance is needed, write it and adopt it. If it’s not, resist the temptation to cast yet another rule upon the population. There are other ways to show leadership.
New rules should not be spawned merely out of a desire to prevent eyesores either. Look around. There are plenty of them in all corners of the Golden Isles. Most could have been avoided had those in charge only possessed the sand to enforce existing ordinances.
An ordinance being mulled over by the Glynn County Commission today is already in effect for the unincorporated islands. Now, some members of the commission are entertaining the idea of requiring developers to abide by the same rule on the mainland.
If passed, site plan or preliminary plat approval will be required before land targeted for development can be ripped apart. The county wants to know what is intended for the property before issuing a permit.
One reason suggested for making mainland developments comply with rules imposed on island developments dates back to the year land on U.S. 17 in north Glynn was plowed under. The unsightly lot, as some describe it, was visible to the motoring public and was left vacant. It remains undeveloped today.
That’s not a good enough reason to blanket the county with a restrictive ordinance. If it’s necessary for public health or safety or the protection of the environment, then by all means include the mainland.
It should be noted that it seems a little odd to demand one set of rules for one area of the county and another set of rules — or in this case, no rules — for another area.