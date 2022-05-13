Voter turnout is always an interesting statistic to keep up with when it comes to elections. The importance of elections should not be lost on anyone, but not everyone is keen on participating in the process.
In a perfect world, that number would be close to 100%. Voting is among the most sacred and important rights we have as citizens, and it is the duty of everyone to exercise that right. People have fought and died to preserve our freedom to choose our leaders. We should honor their sacrifice by making sure we take advantage of that right.
The good news is that the number of registered voters casting ballots has been on the increase. In 2020 Glynn County saw more than 42,000 ballots cast in that year’s election. That totals about 8,000 more ballots than were cast in the 2018 election. When you isolate it to just midterm elections, 2018’s numbers look astronomical compared to 2014, when only 20,530 voters went to the polls. The 2016 and 2012 presidential elections also saw around 34,500 and 33,000 ballots cast respectively.
The problem, at least when you look at the 2020 general election compared to some other years, is the percentage of registered voters who actually voted. Only 68% of registered voters cast ballots. That number was an improvement over the 60% for the 2018 midterm, but it was below the 76% that voted in the 2016 election. Even though we have more registered voters now in Glynn County than we had in previous years, only a small number of those registered voters actually took the time to vote. What that means for the upcoming primary elections remains to be seen. What we hope, though, is that those registered to vote will take the time to cast their ballots.
The good news for registered voters is that casting a ballot is a very easy and convenient process. If your busy schedule won’t allow for voting in person on Election Day, then you can go ahead and make your choices now thanks to early voting. Casting a ballot by mail is even easier, but today is your last day to request one. Visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or glynncounty.org/elections for information on how to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at any of the three early voting locations: 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive in Brunswick; and Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
Many in the county and across the state have already taken advantage of these conveniences. After just one week in Glynn County, about 3% of registered voters had already voted. Across the state, more than 254,000 votes had been cast during the early voting period, according to Capitol Beat News Service. We hope those numbers continue to go up. If you are registered to vote, we urge you to cast your ballot either through early voting, an absentee ballot or at your polling place on Election Day. We may never reach 100% voter turnout, but there is nothing to stop us from trying.