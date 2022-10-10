If the number of political ads you’ve seen while watching TV haven’t clued you in, Election Day is right around the corner. Citizens will go to the polls in Glynn County to determine who will serve in a variety of offices from local commission and school board posts to who will represent us in Washington, D.C.
Nov. 8 is Election Day, but thanks to early voting and absentee voting, you don’t necessarily have to go to the polls on that day to cast your ballot. What you do have to do, though, is be registered to vote. The deadline to do so is less than 48 hours away.
If you haven’t yet registered to vote, you have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to do it. The deadline was supposed to be Monday, but the second Monday in October is Columbus Day. Since it is a federal holiday, that means a day off for a lot of people, including those who work at elections boards across the state.
To that end, the deadline was extended to Tuesday to give people a chance to register to vote.
If you still haven’t registered to vote, you can do so in person before the end of business Tuesday at the Glynn County Board of Elections at 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick. You can also register online until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/.
We can’t stress enough how important it is for every citizen to register to vote. Our nation was founded so that it could be led by its citizens, not the whims of a monarch across the ocean. The best way for you to have a say in your community is at the ballot box, where you can choose the candidate that reflects your values and has the ideas you believe are best for the community.
We know that voter turnout may never be 100 percent, but it is still important that we get as many people as possible to the polls. Americans have fought and died for the right to be free for more than 245 years. We owe it to their memory to take advantage of our rights and make our voices heard.
History has proven the power of democracy. We continue to see the folly of autocracies around the world from Vladimir Putin’s deadly and illegal invasion of Ukraine to the suffering of people at the hands of oppressive regimes in North Korea and Iran.
Our freedom should not be taken likely. Make sure you exercise your rights by registering to vote and casting a ballot.