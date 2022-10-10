If the number of political ads you’ve seen while watching TV haven’t clued you in, Election Day is right around the corner. Citizens will go to the polls in Glynn County to determine who will serve in a variety of offices from local commission and school board posts to who will represent us in Washington, D.C.

Nov. 8 is Election Day, but thanks to early voting and absentee voting, you don’t necessarily have to go to the polls on that day to cast your ballot. What you do have to do, though, is be registered to vote. The deadline to do so is less than 48 hours away.

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.