God help the nation if remarks by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib are taken seriously and catch on among more of her Democratic colleagues in Congress. The Michigan congresswoman called for “no more policing, incarceration and militarization.”
The comments came in the wake of the fatal shooting of motorist Daunte Wright by a police officer who says she mistakenly pulled out her firearm instead of the stun gun she intended to draw. Wright is Black; the officer, Kim Potter, is White. Potter was charged with second degree manslaughter on Wednesday.
The deadly confrontation has set off a new round of protests by Black Lives Matter advocates and supporters. They are understandably upset, as well as every American should be who believes a better selection process to determine who’s fit to carry a gun among civilians and patrol neighborhood streets is a critical key to preventing future heartaches and disasters. Better pay might be the key to achieving that goal.
But no police and no prisons as recommended by Rep. Tlaid? Ridiculous. Utterly ridiculous.
Fortunately for the nation, there are level-headed members in her political party, the political party that controls the U.S. House and Senate. One of them is House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.
When asked about the remarks, Rep. Clyburn responded, “This is not about policing. This is not about training. This is about recruiting. Who are we recruiting to be police officers? That to me is where the focus has got to go. We’ve got to have police officers.”
The question is whether Rep. Clyburn can hold that ground. Defunding police is a message that’s been bouncing around for some time now, and there is a growing number of state and federally elected officials who feel it is the proper course of action. Some cities are actually experimenting with the bizarre concept, including Atlanta, which prompted Georgia legislators to consider some protective measures.
If repeated arrests and prison stays fail to keep criminals in line, what on Earth would make any politician think for even a millisecond that the lack of police and jails would lead to law and order? Apparently Rep. Tlaib thinks so. Either that or she just doesn’t care what happens to law-abiding citizens and their children.
This nation has too many reckless men and women in leadership positions. Add Rep. Tlaib to the list.