Want to stay alive longer? Good. We want you to stay with us too so stop the foolish acts that could shorten your or someone else’s lifespan.
Most every day and every night someone in this community witnesses the kind of reckless action and behavior that can — and all too often does — rob an individual or individuals of their natural lifespan. When they see it, they shake their heads and wonder how much longer he or she will be around or, worse, whether their recklessness or foolishness will take anyone they know to the afterlife with them.
Bicycling on a major highway at night in dark clothing and without a headlight, for example, is plumb craziness. It’s an early invitation to the Grim Reaper. Don’t do it. Ride as far away from traffic as able and if the bicycle lacks a front light visible to motorists, improvise. Tape a flashlight to the handlebars. Reflector tape on the back and sides of the bike also would be helpful to motorists traveling at 50 mph or higher on major arteries like U.S. 17 between sunset and sunrise.
At the very least, wear white or another light color that’s more visible in the dark. These tips should be adopted by pedestrians, too.
Another tip: stop running red traffic signals. Motorists who do this are gambling with two or more lives. They’re putting at risk their own lives, as well as the life of anyone else in the car, and the lives of drivers in paused vehicles who are quick from the line, as well as the lives of any and all of their passengers. Obey the rules. Do it for your own good if no one else’s.
Don’t speed through parking lots or on residential streets. Each mile over the posted speed limit makes it all the more challenging to brake in time for a small child or pet that darts into the path of your vehicle. The nation loses too many of its children in just such avoidable “accidents.”
Reckless storage of weapons, particularly loaded guns, is another major killer of youth. Seldom a day goes by in the nation’s 50 states without a report of some child picking up a ready-to-fire rifle or handgun and accidentally taking his own life or the life of a friend or family member. Follow the safety guidelines for proper gun storage. Always.
Life is short enough. Don’t hasten your or someone else’s departure from this world with recklessness or carelessness.