Another Georgia city is experiencing an upsurge in homicides committed by criminals with guns. Law enforcement in Columbus is reporting six fatal shootings in just the past 12 days.
As expected, authorities are demanding answers. They want to know what’s going on, the reason or reasons for the sudden jump in gun-related murders, and what can be done to stop the bloodshed. Also as usual, the heat is on the men and women whose job is to keep the peace, to serve and protect the community.
It’s not the police they should be looking at when searching for answers. They do their jobs. They investigate crimes and make arrests.
It’s what happens next is where the trouble lies. That’s why they should be looking at district attorneys who make outrageous plea bargaining deals; liberal judges who hand out light sentences; parole boards more concerned with freeing up prison space than who they’re letting back out on the streets; and legislators eager to sell the public on prison reform, which usually amounts to lighter sentences and less jail time for the guilty.
With exceptions, those charged with murder are usually repeat felons. They are the very definition of recidivism, having been in and out of jail most of their lives. Many of the arrests landing them in prison over the years were for serious crimes, including aggravated assault. Reform is not in their vocabulary no matter how much society wishes or favors it.
Our own community has seen lives taken by formerly convicted felons whose criminal records would have made the notorious pirate Blackbeard blush.
Who can forget the triple murder in the small town of Frostproof, Fla., this past summer. The man charged, Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, had a record of 230 felony charges. As a matter of fact, he was out on bond on an aggravated battery charge after beating a man nearly to death with a crowbar when the convicted felon armed himself with a gun, purchased ammunition and played a leading role in the beating and shooting deaths of three men. The three would be alive today if some sheriff, prosecutor or judge had recognized him for what he was.
There are more examples like this than those in authority who are crying today for better law enforcement care to admit.