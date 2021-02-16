Another Georgia city is experiencing an upsurge in homicides committed by criminals with guns. Law enforcement in Columbus is reporting six fatal shootings in just the past 12 days.

As expected, authorities are demanding answers. They want to know what’s going on, the reason or reasons for the sudden jump in gun-related murders, and what can be done to stop the bloodshed. Also as usual, the heat is on the men and women whose job is to keep the peace, to serve and protect the community.

It’s not the police they should be looking at when searching for answers. They do their jobs. They investigate crimes and make arrests.

It’s what happens next is where the trouble lies. That’s why they should be looking at district attorneys who make outrageous plea bargaining deals; liberal judges who hand out light sentences; parole boards more concerned with freeing up prison space than who they’re letting back out on the streets; and legislators eager to sell the public on prison reform, which usually amounts to lighter sentences and less jail time for the guilty.

With exceptions, those charged with murder are usually repeat felons. They are the very definition of recidivism, having been in and out of jail most of their lives. Many of the arrests landing them in prison over the years were for serious crimes, including aggravated assault. Reform is not in their vocabulary no matter how much society wishes or favors it.

Our own community has seen lives taken by formerly convicted felons whose criminal records would have made the notorious pirate Blackbeard blush.

Who can forget the triple murder in the small town of Frostproof, Fla., this past summer. The man charged, Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, had a record of 230 felony charges. As a matter of fact, he was out on bond on an aggravated battery charge after beating a man nearly to death with a crowbar when the convicted felon armed himself with a gun, purchased ammunition and played a leading role in the beating and shooting deaths of three men. The three would be alive today if some sheriff, prosecutor or judge had recognized him for what he was.

There are more examples like this than those in authority who are crying today for better law enforcement care to admit.

More from this section

Mardi Gras coming to Kingsland

Mardi Gras coming to Kingsland

The 27th annual Mardi Gras festival has been moved from St. Marys to Kingsland but organizers believe the festival will still have the atmosphere that has made it a must-see event each year.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author to speak at college event

Pulitzer Prize-winning author to speak at college event

College of Coastal Georgia’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion has partnered with the Coastal Georgia Historical Society to present a lecture by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist, Hank Klibanoff. The lecture will take place virtually at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Waverly man produces olive oil

Waverly man produces olive oil

Robbie Cheek planted a handful of olive trees on his property in Waverly less than a decade ago with the intent of making homemade olive oil for personal use.

+2
Students join statewide virtual honor chorus performance

Students join statewide virtual honor chorus performance

A chorus of beautiful voices rang through the speakers in Debbie McIlrath’s classroom at Sterling Elementary as a small group of students watched a video of professional singers whose individual performances were edited together into a virtual concert.