A Brunswick police chief who was being interviewed by a reporter with The News several decades ago paused long enough to read a letter informing him of the early release of a felon from state prison. When he finished, his face turned red and, plucking off his glasses in anger, launched into a diatribe, his voice fraught with frustration and rage.
His rant went something like this: “I’m not sure why we bother to arrest criminals. We arrest them, they’re convicted, sent to prison and then released before half their sentence is up.”
The felon referred to in the letter was in his late 20s and a three-time guest of the state prison system. In each instance, he was back in the community years before completing his sentence.
Recidivism without consequences remains a problem today and it is not one that is exclusive to police or victims in Brunswick. It’s the same everywhere in the state, and it only gets worse each time the government embraces prison reform. Reform is the word officials use when they want to snatch tax-dollars from prisons and channel them elsewhere. Reform should target men and women with mental issues who are incarcerated, not dangerous felons.
Law enforcers in the state are sick of it and are speaking out. They’re crusading for the adoption of tougher minimum sentencing requirements for serious crimes. Terry Norris, executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, recently delivered this advice to the Senate Public Safety Committee: the best way to deter criminals is to hand out harsher sentences to those convicted of violent crimes.
They are tired of plea bargains that do more to grease the efforts and lighten the loads of prosecutors than punish dangerous criminals. And always at the expense of future victims.
Violent crime is disrupting communities across the state today, including Brunswick. Drive-by shootings and victims suffering from or succumbing to gunshot wounds occur as frequently as sun rises anymore. Many of these crimes are being committed by seasoned criminals who know their way around the legal and prison systems.
If they can’t respect the property or lives of others, fine. Leave them in prison. No one in their right mind would release wolves among a flock of sheep, yet those in charge of making our laws and processing criminals think nothing of releasing dangerous people among law-abiding citizens.
Law enforcement officials pushing for minimum sentencing acknowledge more prosecutors and better trained and paid prison staff will be needed in an effective war against crime. It’s a small price to pay if it saves lives and others from grief.