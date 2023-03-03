Violence has been in the news a lot so far this week in the Golden Isles. There have been stabbing incidents twice this week, both coming from different circumstances.
A downtown business owner was stabbed in the neck Monday afternoon. The Brunswick Police Department alleges that a homeless man, Nathan Cook, used a shard of glass from a broken mirror to stab the owner in the neck.
The victim was injured but survived the attack. Cook was arrested on charges of aggravated assault.
The second stabbing incident was the result of a fight Tuesday, according to Glynn County police. A fight among a small group of people led to two women going to the hospital for treatment for stab wounds.
Police arrested Marlieyah Grovner and charged her with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of affray, or fighting. More charges could be coming as the police continue to investigate the incident.
Both incidents, while different in nature, should be concerning for all citizens and government leaders. One was a seemingly random attack in the middle of the day while another was a fight that escalated to the point of major physical violence.
The downtown incident has spurred the Brunswick City Commission to announce that it will discuss “nuisance properties” in Brunswick at its next meeting. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said it would be a “very frank and open conversation” between commissioners and community stakeholders.
The fight that allegedly escalated to a stabbing is a different but familiar problem affecting plenty of places. It’s a problem that Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson hit on the head when he spoke to The News about the incident.
“We’ve come to a stage in our society in some instances that people feel they need to use these means to settle a dispute,” Robinson said.
Most people have probably heard the phrase “violence isn’t the answer” in some form or fashion. Unfortunately, it seems there are fewer and fewer people who live by that principle.
Disagreements and arguments should be settled with words. If that’s not possible, then a person should just walk away if unable to be around another without getting violent.
It’s easy to raise a hand against someone, but harder to turn away.
If you find yourself in such a circumstance, remember that no good comes from violence. Do the right thing and just walk away. Whatever you are arguing about isn’t worth spending time in jail or losing your life or taking the life of a human being.