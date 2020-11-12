Detention center and prison guards and officials need to step up their vigilance over what goes in and out of their facilities. Visitors, inmates and even employees seem able to, borrowing a popular idiom, pull the wool over their eyes.
Detention centers in Camden and Glynn counties recently saw evidence of this. In the more serious incident to occur at the two, an inmate in the Camden County Detention Center was recently charged with selling drugs to another inmate who overdosed and died. Drugs taken by the now deceased inmate contained fentanyl, a potent opioid.
Sheriff’s deputies must ask themselves how the drugs escaped detection in the first place. Visitors are checked, as well as mail and parcels.
At the Glynn County Detention Center, the smuggling of tobacco products inside the jail was allegedly facilitated by one of the center’s own guards. When caught, his status changed from one of Sheriff Neal Jump’s guards to one of his many guests behind bars.
Sheriffs in both counties might be asking themselves if these recent discoveries are the extent of illegal substances or materials entering and exiting the jails for which they are responsible. Given the element housed inside both, the obvious answer is not likely.
Smuggling weapons and most anything else illegal and small enough to conceal inside jails and prisons is an age-old problem that has plagued even the finest of correctional lockups. In Maryland, officials caught an exterminator contracted for pest control who somehow managed to get drugs inside and in the hands of inmates. Prison officials said the exterminator and bag he carried into the jail were checked but the drugs somehow breached their defenses.
Modern technology can prove helpful to smugglers in the 21st century. Those in charge of detention centers and prisons recently reported an increase in the use of drones to sneak illegal substances and materials to inmates.
In South Florida, a smuggling ring availed itself of everything under the sun, including funeral notices and coloring books, to distribute narcotics inside. An investigation revealed that some 145 inmates jailed in at least 50 different federal prisons were pushing as much as a kilo of drugs to inmates for three years. Further investigation found that the organizers of the illicit activity were also running a prostitution ring and banking as much as $600,000 a month.
Crime paid for them — until they finally got caught, that is.
The men and women in charge of detention centers and prisons here and elsewhere must do everything in their power to make illegal activity inside their walls the exception rather than the rule.