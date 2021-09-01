Where are the parents when a student gets caught with a gun or other potentially deadly weapon on school campus and where are school administrators when a teacher turns to drastic measures to control a student? These are questions communities ought to be asking when serious infractions by students and educators occur.
Just recently in Georgia, a high school freshman was caught on campus with a loaded pistol and a knife, and a special education teacher felt compelled to use zip ties to restrain a student. The student has been charged accordingly and the teacher, facing a warrant for her arrest, surrendered herself to authorities.
In the case of the high school student, one wonders why a 16-year-old boy has access to a gun and the bullets to load it. It is illegal in Georgia for someone his age to possess a gun. Somehow, though, under the nose of a parent or guardian, he managed to acquire the gun, conceal it and take it to school.
No one was harmed, and officials say no one at the school was under any threat of harm. That’s small comfort to parents.
After questioning the student, authorities should turn their attention to the parents. Among other things, they should ask how it was possible for the child to gain possession of the gun and leave the residence with it. Some fine should be levied as a warning to others. A second offense should be more severe.
Guns do not belong in the hands or bookbags of students on any school campus regardless of intention. Period.
As for the teacher, little has been said about the circumstances surrounding her use of zip ties. Her behavior is under investigation, as it should be. Parents do not send their sons and daughters to school to be harmed or humiliated.
There have been occasions at other schools, however, where teachers were pushed to their limits and resorted to unorthodox or illegal means to quiet or subdue unruly students. In many cases, frustrated teachers lamented the students were an ongoing problem the school administration repeatedly refused to deal with in an official capacity.
Right, wrong or somewhere in between, the lack of support from top officials left them with no other choice in order to protect themselves and their classes or maintain a suitable environment for learning.
Any sane individual would frown upon a heavy-handed approach to discipline. Few would disagree, however, with administrators stepping in and demanding the parents of a persistently disruptive student remedy the situation or homeschool their child.