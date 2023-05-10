If you ever need evidence of the dangers the brave men and women in our local law enforcement ranks face daily, look no further than two articles published this week.
In one article, an officer was responding to a call of many shots being fired in a block of the city of Brunswick that has been a hotspot recently for such activity. He saw a car fleeing the scene and followed it, only to be shot at multiple times by someone leaning out of the passenger side of the car.
Luckily the officer was not injured and one arrest was made in the case.
Another article presented a very different sort of danger, but one that was just as real during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Glynn County Deputy Talmadge Leon Tucker was honored last week for his service after dying of the ravaging disease in September of 2021. He contracted COVID during his duties transporting inmates from the Glynn County Detention Center.
Tucker surely endured his fair share of run-ins like the Brunswick officer did during his 30-plus years as a Brunswick and Glynn County officer and eventually as a deputy. Ultimately it was an invisible offender that claimed his life.
Both cases illustrate how dangerous being a police officer can be. When someone calls for help because of gunfire nearby, a police officer can’t simply decide not to respond. It is their duty.
The same goes for transporting inmates so they can have their day in court at a time when simply being near someone can endanger your life.
There were 226 police officers nationally who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. All were men and women who chose to serve by putting their lives on the line to protect their communities.
Recent history has shown us that law enforcement officers can make mistakes, they are human after all. In other more serious cases, they use their power for the wrong reasons. Those instances thankfully are not the norm, despite the coverage they receive.
The vast majority of law enforcement officers are regular people seeking to serve a higher purpose. They have families and friends. They want to make their communities better places.
They deserve our thanks and our support in those efforts.