If you ever need evidence of the dangers the brave men and women in our local law enforcement ranks face daily, look no further than two articles published this week.

In one article, an officer was responding to a call of many shots being fired in a block of the city of Brunswick that has been a hotspot recently for such activity. He saw a car fleeing the scene and followed it, only to be shot at multiple times by someone leaning out of the passenger side of the car.

