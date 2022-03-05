U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter advances a valid point. Given the situation today, prudence dictates that President Joe Biden reconsider his position on the Keystone XL Pipeline.
The pipeline was being built to transfer some 800,000 barrels of oil daily more than 1,700 miles from Alberta, Canada, to the Gulf Coast of Texas. Shutting the project down was one of the first official acts of President Biden when he took office in January 2021.
He sided with environmentalists, who insisted that transporting oil by pipe was far more dangerous than trucking it across multiple states. Native Americans in the path of the pipeline in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma also protested, joining others in voicing skepticism that the nation’s No. 1 source of energy could be piped to Texas safely.
So the president nixed it. He revoked a permit that had been revoked earlier by then President Barack Obama but later reinstated by President Donald Trump.
Now, look at us today. Gas prices have already gone through the roof and threatening to ascend into outer space as Russian troops push forward in Ukraine. Supplies will tighten even more, driving the price of crude higher and higher.
The worst part is the impact on the American and global economies. Consumers will pay more for that trip to the grocery store or pharmacy. Small businesses that depend heavily on transportation will have little recourse but to adjust their prices, further adding to the economic misery inflicted on consumers.
Rep. Carter, whose district includes the Georgia coast, is fighting back the only way a congressman can. He introduced the Ending Dependence on Russian Energy Act in the House. Other House members signed on as co-sponsors, all Republicans, of course.
Carter cited his reason for introducing the act: “Under President Biden, we are buying an additional $22 million worth of oil per day from Russia, funding Putin’s illegal military actions in Ukraine. On top of that, President Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and refuses to open up public lands for drilling. We cannot send aid to Ukraine while continuing to financially support Putin’s dictatorial regime.”
Common sense says this is the right step to take. With major enemies abroad and showing the world once more that they are not afraid to kill thousands to get what they want, energy independence is a must.