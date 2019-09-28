People usually gravitate toward convenience when the option is available. It’s why more and more chain stores that sell goods have expanded their inventories over the years. If we can get everything in one place and save some time and hassle, that is what we choose to do.
Having everything in one place is set to play a key role in the “Rebirth Risley” project that is being undertaken by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority. The project got off the ground in July 2018 after the authority applied for the State of Hope program offered by the state Division of Family and Children Services. The application and grant money were approved a few months later.
The project’s goal is a valiant and worthy one — revitalizing the Risley neighborhood and providing support so the families can lift themselves out of poverty. Getting the services needed to do that all under one roof in a convenient location for the neighborhood will help the project immensely.
The location the authority picked is the former Risley Colored Memorial School. A building of historic importance, it is the perfect choice for a community resource center to help the Risley neighborhood. Last week, the property was officially transferred from the Glynn County Board of Education to the Rebirth Risley team.
The center will allow Rebirth Risley to provide all of its services from a singular location that will be easy to access for the people that need the help. The project is focused on a variety of ways to help out the neighborhood’s residents.
They plan to help achieve educational goals with after school programs, early education opportunities, GED classes and other initiatives. The center will also provide other services such as programs that foster self-sufficiency and economic security. Neighborhood revitalization that supports new jobs is also on the agenda.
Seeing the community work together to bring Rebirth Risley into a reality is an encouraging sign. We are grateful to the Community Action Authority for pursuing the project and bringing help directly to those who need it the most.
Sometimes, life deals a bad hand to good people. Finding a way to dig out of that hole can be tough by yourself. You need the support of others to find your footing again.
Rebirth Risley and the services that will be offered will be well-positioned to be that support for those who need it. The project deserves all the support the community can give it.