If you hear someone refer to the three “r’s” of education — reading, writing and arithmetic — today, it might be followed by someone pointing out the irony that only part of this educational mnemonic actually only starts with the letter r.

It is fashionable to make light of what some may see as an archaic way of thinking about education, but the three r’s still play a key role in our society. And while technology has evolved to the point where it can do all three things for you, these skills still need to be learned and cultivated to succeed in today’s society — especially reading.

More from this section

Seeing your world better!

Seeing your world better!

As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and e…