If you hear someone refer to the three “r’s” of education — reading, writing and arithmetic — today, it might be followed by someone pointing out the irony that only part of this educational mnemonic actually only starts with the letter r.
It is fashionable to make light of what some may see as an archaic way of thinking about education, but the three r’s still play a key role in our society. And while technology has evolved to the point where it can do all three things for you, these skills still need to be learned and cultivated to succeed in today’s society — especially reading.
Literacy remains a problem today for people of all age groups. According to the National Literary Institute, 21% of adults in the U.S. are illiterate as of 2022. The issues don’t stop there as 54% of adults can’t read above a fifth-grade level.
This problem, like many bad traits we learn when people are young, can be hard to correct the older a person gets. That’s why it is imperative to stress the importance of reading at an early age.
Multiple studies have shown that children who read on grade level by the third grade are more likely to achieve more academic and professional success. One way to help foster a love for reading at an early age is by reading with and reading to children.
That’s why programs such as Reading Rockets serve such an important role in the community. Reading Rockets is a program run by the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island where volunteers read to preschool and kindergarten students in the county. Reading Rockets — which is done in collaboration with Glynn County Schools and Marshes of Glynn Libraries — celebrated its 13th birthday last week by holding a luncheon where volunteers shared their experiences reading to local kids.
Just how much of an effect does reading to kids at an early age help? Tere Miller, assistant superintendent in Glynn County Schools for pre-K through fifth grade, spoke at the luncheon and said that by the time a child reaches 5 years old, 85% of their brain has been formed. That’s why, Miller said, children need to be read to every day to maximize their potential. Reading Rockets fills that role for more than 500 students each year.
Reading Rockets is seeking more volunteers now that the program has returned to in-person reading at schools. Reach out to the Rotary if you would like to help.
Even if you can’t volunteer, help the children in your life by taking some time every day to read to them. It will benefit them in a myriad of ways as they continue to grow.