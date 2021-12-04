The Georgia School Boards Association is upset with the National School Boards Association. It is so upset, in fact, that this week it decided to break away from the national advocacy group.
The prudence of such a drastic action is questionable. It removes Georgia from membership in a national voice.
The Georgia association broke away following a letter written to President Joe Biden by the national association. In it the national group asked that threats made against school board members be investigated by agencies of the federal government. School boards in the Atlanta area have come under fire by parents over issues such as face mask mandates and critical race theory. Some speaking out during meetings even made threats against the safety of the men and women serving on school boards.
The state association noted that no one on the national level consulted with it before sending the letter to the president that attempted to make a federal issue out of hometown dissent, a letter the Georgia affiliate opposed after the fact.
There’s nothing wrong with the Georgia School Boards Association voicing dismay over the action by the national group. As a member, it is its right to do so and should very well have if it’s the consensus of its membership.
It could have been more of an adult about it. It could have simply had its say and moved on. Instead, like a juvenile who does not play well with others, it picked up its toys and went home. It could have done something less drastic like removing the national association from its Christmas card list for a year or not speaking to it for a month or two.
Ending its association with the group over a letter is outside the realm of good leadership. Because a lot of what schools receive and do today is generated in Washington, D.C., it is wise to be part of a national voice. Fifty associations representing 50 states, speaking with one voice, have far more clout than a single association when offering feedback on new federal rules and mandates.
The Georgia School Boards Association knows better than most what it means to speak as one. It is, after all, the voice of the state’s 180 school systems.
Sadly, exiting with a grimace and a shaking fist over a disagreement tends to be the trend these days — to base reactions purely on politics instead of good or common sense.