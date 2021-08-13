At what age are you ready to make a potentially life-altering decision? We let 18-year-olds sign up to join the military and vote in elections, but you can’t legally buy alcohol until you are 21 years old.
There are a patchwork of other choices that are age-gated across the country, and some of them vary depending on where you live. One of them is at what age can a student drop out of school.
In Georgia the age is 16 years old, but some legislators and stakeholders want to increase it to 17 years old. To that end, a state Senate committee created to look at a bill authored by Sen. Lester Jackson, D-Savannah, that would raise the age by a year met for the first time Thursday, according to a report from Capitol Beat News Service.
This is not necessarily a new issue for Georgia or other states. A task force put together by the National Conference of State Legislatures on preventing school dropouts in January 2011 said that “evidence suggests that raising the maximum compulsory school age above 16 curtails dropout rates and produces other positive results.”
Grace Kim of the Georgia School Boards Association, a group that is in favor of raising the dropout age, said during Thursday’s hearing that only 16 states allow students to drop out at the age of 16. The age varies from 17 to 19 for other states.
It is definitely time for the state to consider changing its dropout age. While this could lead to a need for more teachers and support staff because more students will be in school longer, that should be considered a good thing.
People are different and learn at different rates. It may take longer for school to click with some students, especially as more complex subjects are introduced. That extra year may be just what is needed for a student to understand and grasp what is being taught.
We should make every effort to help kids at risk of dropping out. As Kim said during the hearing, “students don’t understand the consequences of going through life without the benefit of a high school education.”
It is a fact that, on average, high school graduates make more income than high school dropouts. Beyond that, keeping teens in school longer will hopefully keep them from falling in with a more nefarious crowd.
There is limitless untapped potential in every student that walks through the halls of our schools. We should do everything we can to help that potential shine through, and increasing the age when a student can drop out would help with that mission.