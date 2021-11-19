There have been plenty of times when the Glynn County Commission and the Brunswick City Commission have not seen eye to eye. The relationship between the two major governing bodies of the Golden Isles has been downright frosty over some issues.
Thankfully, there has been a thawing in recent years. County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal and Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey have been holding a quarterly unified breakfast sponsored by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce where the respective leaders meet with each other and other community stakeholders to talk about key issues. There has also been a great deal of cooperation between the two when it comes to security during the trial of the three men facing murder charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.
We got another example of cooperation at Wednesday’s City Commission meeting. The commission approved an intergovernmental agreement to accept $250,000 in funding designated for the improvement of city squares and sidewalks. The funds were designated to the city by County Commissioner Walter Rafolski.
Each county commissioner was allocated $1 million to support improvements in the county and Rafolski chose to designate some of that money to the city with $200,000 going to work on the squares and $50,000 designated for sideline improvements around downtown neighborhoods.
City officials thanked Rafolski for designating the funds and pointed out that as an at-large commissioner, he was not obligated to give the city any funding.
We would like to add our own gratitude for Commissioner Rafolski’s designation. It is certainly going to a good cause that has a history of providing tangible improvements to downtown Brunswick.
The work Signature Squares has done in revitalizing some of the city’s forgotten squares has been spectacular. Just recently, the group and its volunteers finished a plan to restore the northwestern quadrant of Queens Square on Newcastle Street.
The revitalization of downtown Brunswick is key to the overall economic welfare of the Golden Isles. Having an inviting and thriving downtown area will only add to what the area already offers, and we are heading in that direction.
Developers are working to restore buildings that were not being used into stylish lofts and condos that people want to live in. Having nice and attractive green space such as the downtown city squares will only help bring in more people to the downtown area to live.
Signature Squares has already restored some of the squares to their original beauty. Commissioner Rafolski’s generous donation will help aid that noble effort.